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Eric Rahm
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Posts in
2019
Mar 13, 2019
Doubling the Number of Content Processes in Firefox
Posts in
2017
Sep 25, 2017
Firefox Memory Usage in the Quantum Era
May 29, 2017
MemShrink's 6th Birthday
May 25, 2017
Are we slim yet is dead, all hail are we slim yet
May 24, 2017
A Rust-based XML parser for Firefox
May 15, 2017
Firefox memory usage with multiple content processes
Mar 10, 2017
Are they slim yet, round 2
Mar 7, 2017
Shit Viz: A trip to Chamonix
Posts in
2016
Dec 30, 2016
Clang Leads Firefox Compile Times on Linux
Dec 29, 2016
Firefox Compile Times on Windows are Horrible
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