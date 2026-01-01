About
I'm a software developer based in the Portland, OR area. I'm interested in systems performance, memory optimization, and improving code quality through static analysis and thoughtful tooling.
What I'm Into
- Making software smaller, faster, and less memory-hungry across desktop and mobile
- Developer tooling, build times, and practical static analysis
- Getting outside around the Pacific Northwest and traveling when I can
Selected Writing & Projects
- Firefox Memory Usage in the Quantum Era & Doubling the Number of Content Processes — multi-process browser memory benchmarks
- A Rust-based XML parser for Firefox — replacing legacy C parsing with memory-safe Rust
- MemShrink's 6th Birthday & Are We Slim Yet — browser memory regression tracking
- The printer that took down the internet — a lighter storytime post